Warsaw bourse to buy stake in Aquis Exchange for $8 mln
August 19, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Warsaw bourse to buy stake in Aquis Exchange for $8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Warsaw bourse operator GPW agreed to buy 30 percent of UK-based Aquis Exchange for 5 million pounds ($7.8 million) as part of its expansion plan, the company said on Monday.

Aquis, launched in October, awaits regulatory approval to operate a pan-European equities trading exchange.

Warsaw bourse, which is the largest stock exchange in central and eastern Europe, announced its plans to buy the stake in Aquis earlier this month. ($1 = 0.6405 British pounds) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Keiron Henderson)

