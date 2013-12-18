Poland's stock exchange to pay out dividends at 30-50 pct of profits

WARSAW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange plans to pay out dividends at 30-50 percent of its annual consolidated profits starting from 2013, the company said in its new dividend policy published on Wednesday.

“The decision to change the basis of the dividend to the consolidated profit derives from advancing growth of WSE through acquisitions as demonstrated among others by the take-over of the Polish Power Exchange in 2012,” the bourse said.

The company paid out half of its 2012 annual profit in dividend. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)