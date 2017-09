WARSAW, April 30 (Reuters) - The consolidated net profit of the Warsaw Stock Exchange fell an annual 11 percent in the first quarter of 2014 as a result of higher operating costs, the bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first-quarter operating profit fell to 41.9 million zlotys ($13.79 million) from 43.1 million zlotys a year before. ($1 = 3.0392 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Kim Coghill)