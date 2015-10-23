FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Grajewo puts $235 mln share issue on hold
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 23, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Grajewo puts $235 mln share issue on hold

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Polish chipboard maker Grajewo has put on hold its 900 million zlotys ($235.2 million) new share issue, citing unsatisfactory demand, the company said late on Thursday.

Grajewo had planned to launch the sale of up to 40 million shares on Friday to help fund a takeover of its German parent Pfleiderer and cut debt, but investor interest has been subdued as Poland prepares for a national election on Sunday that could bring a major change to the country’s political landscape.

“The company management ... took a decision to put on hold the public offering due to unsatisfactory level of demand for new shares in the book-building process,” Grajewo said.

The group is majority-owned by privately held German wood products firm Pfleiderer Service, which has a stake of about 65 percent and is in turn controlled by investment fund Atlantik SA.

Grajewo’s ambition to use the money from the offering to take over Pfleiderer is a role reversal that is becoming more common as Poland outgrows its position as one of Europe’s poor cousins. ($1 = 3.7138 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.