Polish grid agrees to connect new Energa gas-fired unit
October 3, 2012 / 8:56 AM / in 5 years

Polish grid agrees to connect new Energa gas-fired unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Polish grid operator PSE Operator has granted a permit to connect Energa’s proposed 600 megawatt combined cycle gas and steam fired unit in Grudziadz to Poland’s power system, the transmission system operator said on Wednesday.

The unit is expected to be in operation in the second half of 2017.

The smallest of Poland’s four major power companies plans to launch the construction of two gas-fired units, with a total capacity of 1,000 megawatts, by 2020.

Energa recently suspended its investment in a 1,000-megawatt coal-fired unit and announced plans to tap the bond markets before entering the Warsaw stock exchange in 2013. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Helen Massy-Beresford)

