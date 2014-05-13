Poland's Q1 GDP growth seen at 3.0 pct-FinMin's economist

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s economic growth is likely to have accelerated to 3.0 percent in the first quarter of 2014 from 2.7 percent in the previous three month period, the Finance Ministry’s chief economist, Ludwik Kotecki, said on Tuesday.

“I expect that GDP growth will amount to three percent,” Kotecki told Reuters.

The official data will be published on Thursday morning. Analysts expect economic growth had accelerated to 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)