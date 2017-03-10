BUKOWINA TATRZANSKA, Poland, March 10 Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he saw a chance that economic growth would accelerate in the first quarter of 2017 to around three percent.

"There is a chance for growth faster than the 2.7 percent (seen) in the fourth quarter (of 2016)," he told reporters in the sidelines of an economic conference in Southern Poland.

Growth would increase "by around 3 percent", he said. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Jon Boyle)