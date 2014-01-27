FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's GDP growth to exceed 3 pct in 2014-MPC member
January 27, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's GDP growth to exceed 3 pct in 2014-MPC member

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s economic growth will exceed three percent in 2014, reaching four percent in the second half of the year, Monetary Policy Member Jerzy Hausner said on Monday.

The former communist country has posted nearly two decades of uninterrupted growth but its economy began to slow sharply last year and growth fell to near zero in the first quarter of 2013 to regain pace in the following quarters.

“I‘m convinced that we will have an average economic’s growth pace above three percent. In the second half of the year it will reach four percent,” Hausner told TVP Info channel. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)

