Polish Grupa Azoty says secures $402 mln credit line
#Financials
April 23, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

Polish Grupa Azoty says secures $402 mln credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 23 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest chemicals maker Grupa Azoty secured a 1.5 billion zloty ($402 million) credit line from a consortium of banks to finance its strategic investments, the state-controlled group said on Thursday.

The line was provided by Polish banks BGK, PKO BP, BZ WBK, and ING Bank Slaski.

It is part of a wider 2.2-billion zloty loan package for Azoty, which is also to include two 10-year credit facilities: 550 million zlotys from the European Investment Bank (EIB), and 150 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

“In line with the 2020 strategy announced last year, we want to focus on organic development of the group and M&A activities that will allow us to expand our business even further,” Azoty chief Pawel Jarczewski said in a statement. ($1 = 3.7327 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

