UPDATE 1-Poland's Grupa Azoty doubles Q1 net, beats forecasts

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest chemicals maker, Grupa Azoty, doubled its first-quarter net profit and beat market forecasts as mild winter boosted fertiliser sales while lower gas tariffs translated into higher margins, it said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled group closed its seasonally best quarter with a bottom line of 276 million zlotys ($76 million), while analysts expected a profit of 203 million zlotys.

Overall sales rose by 5 percent to 2.84 billion zlotys. Analysts polled by Reuters forecast 2.854 billion zlotys.

“We benefited from mild winter that allowed farmers to use fertilisers earlier than usually, increasing our sales in this segment of the market,” Grupa Azoty’s deputy chief and chief financial officer Andrzej Skolmowski said in a statement.

“Polish zloty depreciation strengthened our competitiveness in international markets whilst lower prices of natural resources reduced our costs, boosting our performance in the export-oriented parts of the business,” he added.

The group said it signed UOP, a unit of U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International, to design technological solutions for Azoty’s 1.68 billion zloty project to build Europe’s largest propylene plant.

Azoty flagged the investment -- its biggest ever -- to capitalise on a regional shortage of the chemical used to make paint.

The plant, part of the group’s 7 billion zloty investment plan, is to be completed by 2020. It will increase Grupa Azoty’s annual sales by about 2 billion zlotys and profit by “hundreds of millions of zlotys”. ($1 = 3.6441 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)