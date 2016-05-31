UPDATE 1-Polish chemical group ZCh Police restates 2015 profit as a loss

(Adds Azoty comment, market reaction)

WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - Polish chemical company ZCh Police on Tuesday restated its 2015 profit as a loss and cancelled a proposed dividend after a writedown on its business in Senegal, sending its shares down as much as 12 percent.

ZCh Police, part of Polish chemicals company Grupa Azoty , has reported a loss of 71.7 million zlotys ($18.24 million) for 2015 after a 255.8 million zlotys writedown on its African Investment Group business in Senegal for what it said were unrealistic assumptions over its value.

ZCh Police had originally reported net profit of 164.8 million zlotys for 2015.

“The main parameters (regarding African Investment Group) ... were assumed on unrealistic levels, and at unreachable dates,” ZCh Police said in a statement.

State-controlled Azoty said it had yet to assess the impact of ZCh Police’s loss on its results. Azoty made a net profit of 609 million zlotys in 2015 and proposed a dividend of 83.3 million zlotys, or 0.84 zlotys per share.

Azoty shares fell by almost 6 percent to their lowest since January 2015, while ZCh Police shares fell by around 12 percent to their lowest since August last year.

ZCh Police said African Investment Group’s (AFRIG) business in 2015 was mainly focused on supplying phosphorite, used to make fertilisers. The company’s Lam Lam deposit finished production in 2014, while its Kebemer deposit was only in the planning stage.

“Taking into account that as of Dec. 31, 2015 AFRIG did not attain an exploration concession (for Kebemer) and does not have a suitable infrastructure enabling exploration, the assumption for launching production in 2016 ... is unfounded according to the company,” ZCh Police said. ($1 = 3.9302 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski. Editing by Jane Merriman)