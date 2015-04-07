FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder wants Poland's Kety to raise dividend payout
April 7, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholder wants Poland's Kety to raise dividend payout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 7 (Reuters) - A pension fund owned by British insurer Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK wants Polish aluminium product maker Grupa Kety to raise its dividend payout to 136.1 million zlotys ($36.4 million), Kety said on Tuesday.

Kety originally planned to hand out 101 million zlotys to its shareholders.

The pension fund PTE Aviva BZ WBK, which controls 18 percent in Kety, wants the company to split the payout into two tranches, with 101.1 million zlotys paid out on Aug. 5, and 35 million zlotys on Dec. 4.

Shareholders will vote on the payout on April 23. ($1 = 3.7400 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

