Warsaw-listed GTC plans to sell real estate for $45 mln
April 1, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Warsaw-listed GTC plans to sell real estate for $45 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 1 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC signed a preliminiary agreement to sell an office building in Poland’s southern city of Krakow for 42 million euro ($45.2 million), the company said on Wednesday.

The company said last month it planned to sell 20-30 million euros worth of assets this year to cut debt and focus on capital cities, after a drop in the value of its portfolio drove it to a larger 2014 net loss. ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

