FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lone Star fund says to continue GTC share buyback
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

Lone Star fund says to continue GTC share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 18 (Reuters) - Lone Star, the top shareholder in Warsaw-listed GTC, will continue with its share buyback, aiming to raise its stake to 66 percent, despite the lack of shareholder approval for the adjacent rights issue plan, it said on Monday.

Private equity firm Lone Star, which owns 32.5 percent of GTC, wanted to raise its stake in a tender call, offering 6.1 zlotys per share.

The plan, however, hinged on shareholders approving GTC’s long-flagged rights issue of up to 140 million new shares, which last month failed to win enough shareholder backing.

Other shareholders in GTC include local pension funds owned by Poland’s PZU, Dutch firm ING Groep, the U.K.’s Aviva and Polish bank BZ WBK. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.