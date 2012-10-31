FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

GTC sells Warsaw offices to Allianz for 139 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Polish real estate developer GTC has completed the sale of four office buildings in Warsaw to Allianz Real Estate for 139 million euros ($180 million), GTC said on Wednesday.

GTC, one of Central and Eastern Europe’s largest property developers, agreed in June to sell Allianz five buildings in Warsaw’s Mokotow business district for 173 million euros.

“The sale of the fifth building will take place in the first quarter of 2013,” Malgorzata Czaplicka, head of GTC’s investor relations told Reuters.

At 1031 GMT, its shares rose 3.3 percent, outperforming Warsaw’s large-cap index index WIG20, up 0.7 percent.

About half of GTC’s business is in Poland, with the rest in Romania, Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Serbia. Poland has been the region’s most resilient real estate market since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

