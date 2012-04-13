FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GTC's shareholder proposes lower capital increase
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

GTC's shareholder proposes lower capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - ING Pension Fund wants Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC to raise its capital by about half its original plan and issue up to 50 million news shares, less than the 100 million planned earlier, GTC said in a statement on Friday.

ING OFE, which owns 10.5 percent of GTC, said the developer failed to present attractive investment plans that would require a bigger increase in its capital. ING’s proposal will be discussed at GTC’s shareholders’ meeting on April 16.

GTC proposed to raise its capital by nearly a half to boost liquidity and reduce its debt burden. [ID:ID:nL5E8E50JT]

The company is valued at about 1.5 billion zlotys and at present has 219 million shares. Shares in GTC closed 0.6 percent higher. (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski and Karolina Slowikowska; editing by James Jukwey)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.