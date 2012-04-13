GTC's shareholder proposes lower capital increase

WARSAW, April 13 (Reuters) - ING Pension Fund wants Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC to raise its capital by about half its original plan and issue up to 50 million news shares, less than the 100 million planned earlier, GTC said in a statement on Friday.

ING OFE, which owns 10.5 percent of GTC, said the developer failed to present attractive investment plans that would require a bigger increase in its capital. ING’s proposal will be discussed at GTC’s shareholders’ meeting on April 16.

GTC proposed to raise its capital by nearly a half to boost liquidity and reduce its debt burden. [ID:ID:nL5E8E50JT]

The company is valued at about 1.5 billion zlotys and at present has 219 million shares. Shares in GTC closed 0.6 percent higher. (Reporting By Marcin Goclowski and Karolina Slowikowska; editing by James Jukwey)