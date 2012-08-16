UPDATE 1-GTC sees Poland as haven from region's real estate malaise

* GTC focuses on development of two malls in Warsaw

By Maciej Onoszko

WARSAW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC plans to scale back its presence in less-stable markets in central and southeast Europe and focus instead on investments in Poland, it said on Thursday.

“Times are tough, very tough, and we are readying ourselves for such a difficult situation for the next one or two years,” GTC Chairman Alain Ickovics told a press conference.

GTC said it was in talks over the sale of several projects, primarily outside Poland, to raise cash for new investments. Its plan assumes raising 180 million euros from asset disposals by the end of 2014.

GTC has around half of its business located in Romania, Croatia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Serbia, with the rest in Poland, which has been the region’s most resilient real estate market since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

The group’s assets, worth over 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion), are mainly focused on the office and retail segments.

GTC wiped nearly 300 million euros off the value of its portfolio in the last three quarters of 2011 and saw its long-time chairman Eli Alroy resign as the economic slowdown hit real estate markets in southeast Europe.

It was also forced to raise 100 million euros via a rights issue in June to cut debt and boost liquidity.

Its key developments are two shopping centres in Warsaw, which it plans to start in 2013.

GTC disappointed market expectations with a second-quarter net loss of 14 million euros as it booked further writeoffs on the value of its assets, mainly in Romania, to account for uncertainty in that country’s political scene.

A political battle between leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta and suspended President Traian Basescu has hit investor confidence and attracted condemnation from the European Commission and Washington.

Analysts had expected the April-June period to be the second consecutive quarter of profitability at GTC, after its first-quarter results showed signs of stabilisation in the region’s real estate markets.

By 1048 GTC shares had lost 0.7 percent, having fallen nearly 6 percent in early trade. ($1 = 0.8142 euros)