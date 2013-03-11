FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-GTC sees more property pain in southeastern Europe
March 11, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-GTC sees more property pain in southeastern Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Real estate developer GTC expects difficulties in the Romanian, Bulgarian and Croatian markets to continue into next year after they dragged the group’s results well into the red in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Warsaw-listed GTC reported a larger-than-expected net loss of 72 million euros ($93.47 million), mainly on a writedown on assets in its southeastern European markets.

“We’re prepared for the difficult situation there to last until the middle of next year,” Finance Director Erez Boniel said on Monday.

A weak European economy has had a devastating effect on the property market in southeast Europe, which has seen some prices fall by as much as 40 percent since 2008.

In Poland, where GTC has almost half of its portfolio, the outlook is brighter, thanks in part, to record low interest rates after a five-month easing cycle.

“We think Poland will improve from quarter to quarter,” Boniel said.

GTC shares, which shed 18 percent this year, edged up 0.4 percent in early afternoon trade.

$1 = 0.7703 euros Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Paul Casciato

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
