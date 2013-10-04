FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GTC agrees to sell Polish mall stake for 90 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2013 / 8:23 AM / 4 years ago

GTC agrees to sell Polish mall stake for 90 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in a shopping mall in the southern Polish city of Cracow for 90 million euros ($123 million), it said on Friday.

Together with its partner Avestus, GTC will sell full ownership of Galeria Kazimierz, which has almost 40,000 square meters of leasable area, to Nellia, a unit of Grupa Invesco.

The sale will generate around 50 million euros of net cash for GTC, the developer said.

“The decision to dispose Galeria Kazimierz is in line with our policy to refresh the company’s portfolio by selling regional maturing assets and replacing them with new developments that offer attractive returns,” GTC Chief Executive Alain Ickovics was quoted as saying in the company’s statement. ($1 = 0.7340 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.