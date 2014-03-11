FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warsaw-listed GTC completes 200 mln zlotys debt issue
March 11, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 4 years ago

Warsaw-listed GTC completes 200 mln zlotys debt issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC has issued 200 million zlotys ($66 million) worth of bonds to refinance part of its current debt and fund future growth, the group said on Tuesday.

GTC issued 20,000 bonds paying a 4.5 percent coupon and maturing in 2019.

The issue comes after earlier in the year GTC completed a 224-million zloty share offer aimed at cutting its debt.

The developer was hit when the global financial crisis weighed on real-estate prices and resulted in writedowns on some of its assets. ($1 = 3.0371 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

