FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GTC disappoints with Q2 net loss on write-offs
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 16, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

GTC disappoints with Q2 net loss on write-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed real-estate developer GTC disappointed market expectations with a second-quarter net loss of 14.5 million euros ($17.8 million) as it booked further write-offs on the value of its assets, the group said on Thursday.

GTC, which has around half of its business located in Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Hungary and the rest in Poland, was expected to report a net profit of 2 million euros.

Analysts had expected the April-June period to be the second consecutive quarter with profit at GTC, which had to write off over 300 million euros in the last three quarters of 2011 as economic slowdown hit real estate markets in south-east Europe. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.