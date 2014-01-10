FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GTC finds buyers for new issue at 6.70 zlotys/shr-sources
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

GTC finds buyers for new issue at 6.70 zlotys/shr-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed developer GTC found buyers for its new issue of 31.9 million shares at the price of 6.70 zlotys each, two sources familiar with the deal said on Friday.

The company was selling shares via accelerated book-building, which ended at 12.00 GMT.

GTC planned to raise 40-60 million euros ($3.26 billion) from the issue. The company plans to use the proceeds from the issue to lower its debt. The book-building price indicates that GTC managed to collect 213.7 million zlotys ($69.50 million). ($1 = 3.0749 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7361 euros) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

