Warsaw-listed GTC owners approve rights issue plan
#Financials
June 30, 2015 / 9:21 AM / 2 years ago

Warsaw-listed GTC owners approve rights issue plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Warsaw-listed commercial real estate developer GTC backed the company’s plan for a rights issue of up to 140 million shares on Tuesday.

Under its long-flagged plan, GTC wants to increase its total number of shares by 40 percent. The main aim is to fund real-estate acquisitions in Poland and eastern Europe.

The plan was backed by GTC’s key shareholder, real estate fund Lone Star. Twice previously the idea failed to win support of the 75 percent of shareholders required to approve the issue

The market capitalisation of GTC is 2.12 billion zlotys ($564.96 million). ($1 = 3.7525 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski and Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
