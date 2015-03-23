Warsaw-listed GTC plans asset sale after impairments hit 2014

WARSAW, March 23 (Reuters) - Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC plans to sell 20-30 million euros ($22-33 million) of assets this year to cut debt and focus on capital cities, after a drop in the value of its portfolio drove it to a larger 2014 net loss.

GTC said on Monday its rental and service revenue was steady at 110 million euros last year.

But 193 million euros of impairments and a devaluation of assets in Romania, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Hungary took its net loss to 207.4 million -- 17 percent larger than in 2013.

“Given the market developments, our strategy regarding these non-core assets has changed from ‘hold to develop’ to a ‘disinvest at best possible price’ approach,” GTC said in a letter to shareholders.

“Accordingly, we decided to market some of the non-core assets and land bank, in order to release the tied-in capital and deploy it in a more constructive way to support the further growth.”

The devaluations also meant GTC breached some banking agreements related to non-core assets. The company, 30-percent owned by private equity firm Lone Star, said it was in talks with lenders over the issue.

GTC, which focuses on commercial real estate, is present in eight countries in eastern Europe and the Balkans. It has been hit by Europe’s weak economy in recent years, which depressed property prices across the region.

It now wants to focus on assets in Poland -- its largest market -- and capital cities around central and southeastern Europe.

“There’s a lot of real-estate activity going on in Poland right now. From our point of view, it’s the second-best European market to be at after Germany,” chief executive Thomas Kurzmann told reporters.

The developer wants to keep its loan to asset value ratio at 54-55 percent, after it stood at 54 percent last year -- 1 percentage point more than in 2013. Its 2014 net debt dropped by 13 percent to 698 million euros.

The CEO reiterated GTC planned to hold a long-flagged rights issue in the first half of 2015.