Lone Star plans to raise its stake in Poland's GTC to 66 pct
March 30, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

Lone Star plans to raise its stake in Poland's GTC to 66 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 30 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Lone Star said on Monday it plans to increase its stake in the Warsaw-listed real estate developer GTC to 66 percent by buying shares worth up to 718 million zlotys ($189.82 million).

Lone Star, which now owns 32.5 percent of shares in GTC, said it will offer to pay 6.1 zlotys per GTC’s share from May 18 until May 22. After that period it will reduce the offer to 5.5 zlotys per share.

Lone Star, which does not plan to increase its stake in GTC beyond 66 percent, also said that the deal will depend on GTC’s shareholders approval of the company’s planned share issue. ($1 = 3.7826 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

