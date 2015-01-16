FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland has time to assess Swiss franc surge - c.banker Hausner
January 16, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Poland has time to assess Swiss franc surge - c.banker Hausner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SZCZYRK, Poland, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Polish central bankers should take a few days to assess the impact of the Swiss central bank’s decision to scrap a cap on the franc, rate-setter Jerzy Hausner said on Friday.

“The most important thing is to say that something happened with the Swiss franc and we need to wait a few days to see how the market will respond to the impulse of abandoning the cap,” Hausner told journalists.

“It’s hard to imagine calling a special sitting of the Monetary Policy Council,” he said, adding that the issue will certainly be discussed at the next regular meeting scheduled for Feb 3-4.

Hausner also said that after the December reading of Poland’s consumer price index, which showed that prices fell by an annual 1 percent, deflation has bottomed out.

“What seems rather obvious to me, is that the December reading will be the lowest level of deflation, which in our conditions I would describe as negative inflation.”

“It does not mean that prices in Poland will start growing quickly,” he added. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)

