October 11, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Poland will buy helicopters from Lockheed's Sikorsky Polish unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Poland will obtain two helicopters in 2016 from the Polish factory of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, and a further eight helicopters from the factory next year, Polish Defence Minister said on Tuesday.

"We have taken a decision that already this year at least two helicopters from Mielec will be delivered, eight (helicopters) next year," Antoni Macierewicz told a news conference.

Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky produces Black Hawk helicopters in the Polish city of Mielec. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
