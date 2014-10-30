FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Sikorsky says not bidding for Polish helicopter contract
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 7:47 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Sikorsky says not bidding for Polish helicopter contract

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Releads, adds background)

WARSAW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Sikorsky Aircraft Corp said it would not bid for a $3 billion contract to supply helicopters to Poland unless the terms of the tender were changed, effectively pulling out of the running.

The Polish Defence Ministry said in a statement it saw Sikorsky’s withdrawal as a negotiation tactic, an allegation the U.S. firm denied. The ministry said it did not plan to change the requirements of the tender.

Sikorsky, a unit of U.S. group United Technologies, had been competing with Airbus Group of France and AugustaWestland, owned by Italy’s Finmeccanica, for a deal to supply 70 machines.

Sikorsky said it would not submit an offer, together with its Polish consortium partner PZL Mielec, because it would have been impossible to deliver its Black Hawk helicopters according to the tender requirements.

Poland, which has embarked on a $41 billion program to modernize its armed forces by 2022, aims to increase defence spending to NATO’s target of 2 percent of GDP in 2016, from 1.95 percent now. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.