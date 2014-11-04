Polish attack helicopter tender attracts four potential bidders

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Four companies have expressed interest in supplying Poland with 30 attack helicopters in a deal brought forward by two years as part of a review of the country’s army modernisation programme in light of the crisis in Ukraine.

The potential bidders are an Airbus Helicopters and Heli Invest Services consortium, Turkish Aerospace Industries IPO-TUSAS.IS, Bell Helicopter Textron Company and BIT SA, a Ministry of Defence official said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The ministry said the list of potential bidders is not closed, so there is still a chance for players such as Boeing to come in with an offer.

Deputy Defence Minister Czeslaw Mroczek also told reporters negotiations have been concluded for the purchase of 40 JASSM long-range air-to-surface missiles for its 48-strong fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Following the United States’ recent approval of the deal, the agreement will be signed in December and the missiles will be fully operational in March 2017, Mroczek said.