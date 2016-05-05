Thousands commemorate Holocaust victims with Auschwitz march

OSWIECIM, Poland, May 5 (Reuters) - Thousands of people paid tribute to Holocaust victims on Thursday in a march at the former Nazi Auschwitz concentration and death camp in Poland.

Participants young and old, including camp survivors, walked three kilometres (two miles) from Auschwitz’s “Arbeit macht frei” (“work sets you free”) gate to the Birkenau sub-division, where most of the killings in the camp were carried out in gas chambers.

Many waved or were draped in the Israeli flag for the annual “March of the Living” tribute as part of Holocaust Remembrance Day events.