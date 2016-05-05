FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thousands commemorate Holocaust victims with Auschwitz march
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Target LGBT
May 5, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Thousands commemorate Holocaust victims with Auschwitz march

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSWIECIM, Poland, May 5 (Reuters) - Thousands of people paid tribute to Holocaust victims on Thursday in a march at the former Nazi Auschwitz concentration and death camp in Poland.

Participants young and old, including camp survivors, walked three kilometres (two miles) from Auschwitz’s “Arbeit macht frei” (“work sets you free”) gate to the Birkenau sub-division, where most of the killings in the camp were carried out in gas chambers.

Many waved or were draped in the Israeli flag for the annual “March of the Living” tribute as part of Holocaust Remembrance Day events.

Reporting By Janusz Chmielewski; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.