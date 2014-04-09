FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish minister says HP to acknowledge "corrupt" activities in Poland
April 9, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Polish minister says HP to acknowledge "corrupt" activities in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. firm Hewlett-Packard Co. will on Wednesday acknowledge “corrupt” activities in Poland, Polish interior minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz said.

The minister made no mention of any prosecution of HP. The company’s Polish unit was not immediately available for comment.

“I confirm that it’s going to happen today. It’s a breakthrough moment in Poland when a great international company acknowledges its corrupt activities in Poland,” Sienkiewicz told Polish public radio.

The minister said Poland’s Central Anti-Corruption Bureau had cooperated with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission on the issue. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

