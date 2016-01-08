Hungary PM flags veto of any EU sanctions against Poland

BUDAPEST, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday flagged a veto on any possible European Union sanctions against Poland, a strong regional ally, following a recent meeting with the head of Poland’s ruling party.

“The European Union should not think about applying any sort of sanctions against Poland, because that would require full unanimity and Hungary will never support any sort of sanctions against Poland,” Orban told public radio in an interview.

Orban met Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), on Wednesday in an apparent move to strengthen an emerging eurosceptic axis in central Europe. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)