Poland's PGE, Energa buy 75 pct in Iberdrola's Polish unit

WARSAW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Polish state-owned utilities PGE and Energa agreed to buy 75 percent in Spanish Iberdrola’s local windfarm unit for 840 million zlotys ($268 million), PGE said on Tuesday.

Poland’s No.1 utility added, the two local companies wanted to buy also the remaining stake in Iberdrola Renewables Polska from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) .

The deal confirms an earlier Reuters report and comes a week after PGE and Energa said would buy wind farms from Denmark’s Dong Energy Wind Power A/S for about 1 billion zlotys.