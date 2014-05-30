REFILE-Polish banking tycoon plans share offer for Idea Bank-paper

(Refiled to remove extraneous text characters in headline)

WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, who controls financial group Getin Holding, plans to separately list the group’s lender for small- and mid-sized companies, Idea Bank, according to a report in local newspaper Parkiet.

“We do not rule out joining the (Warsaw) bourse as soon as this year,” the bank’s chief executive, Jaroslaw Augustyniak, was quoted by Parkiet as saying.

“It may happen in the fourth quarter this year, or in the first quarter of 2015,” he added.

The head of the bank, which increased its net profit last year by 30 percent to 63.3 million zlotys ($21 million), said Idea was seeking to add “a lot of capital” with the share sale.

Czarnecki has already listed seven companies - including Getin Noble Bank - and has said that another three may be floated.

Thanks to a series of takeovers in recent years his group’s interests now stretch across Poland, Russia, Romania, Ukraine and Belarus. ($1=3.0430 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)