UPDATE 1-Poland's Idea Bank aims for Warsaw bourse debut in H1

WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Idea Bank, controlled by billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, aims to sell both new and existing shares in an initial public offer (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse in the first half of 2015, the small Polish lender said on Monday.

The bank, which specialises in financing small and mid-sized companies, posted a net profit of 241 million zlotys ($63.3 million) in 2014.

Last year, Reuters reported Idea Bank aimed to raise some $300 million to boost its lending capacity.

But since then the financial sector has worsened and now some analysts value the whole bank, with assets of 15 billion zlotys, at 900 million zlotys, especially because the large part of its profits comes from insurance business.

The average price to book value for Polish banks amounts to 1.6 times, while the biggest European banks are valued at 0.9 times.

Idea Bank may be valued at 1.1-1.2 times, according to one analyst who declined to be identified.

Idea Bank said in a news release that it had appointed global coordinators and book runners including Goldman Sachs International, Mercurius Dom Maklerski, Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank AG in London.

“The bank needs capital, so I assume that shareholders will be determined to get it for the company, so they will accept the price offered by the market,” said Kamil Stolarski, an analyst with BESI.

“They will find buyers, but at a lower price than the market one,” he said.