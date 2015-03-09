Polish Idea Bank plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse in H1 2015

WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Polish Idea bank, controlled by local billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, plans to sell both new and existing shares in an Initial Public Offer (IPO) in hopes to stage in the first half of 2015, the company said on Monday.

Global coordinators and book runners include Goldman Sachs International, Mercurius Dom Maklerski, Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank AG in London.

The bank, which is heading for the Warsaw bourse, posted a net profit of 241 million zlotys ($63.3 million) in 2014. ($1 = 3.8054 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)