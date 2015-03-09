FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Idea Bank plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse in H1 2015
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Polish Idea Bank plans to debut on the Warsaw bourse in H1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 9 (Reuters) - Polish Idea bank, controlled by local billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, plans to sell both new and existing shares in an Initial Public Offer (IPO) in hopes to stage in the first half of 2015, the company said on Monday.

Global coordinators and book runners include Goldman Sachs International, Mercurius Dom Maklerski, Pekao Investment Banking and UniCredit Bank AG in London.

The bank, which is heading for the Warsaw bourse, posted a net profit of 241 million zlotys ($63.3 million) in 2014. ($1 = 3.8054 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.