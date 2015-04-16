FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Idea Bank rises 4.2 pct in Warsaw bourse debut
April 16, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Idea Bank rises 4.2 pct in Warsaw bourse debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Polish lender Idea Bank shares rose 4.2 percent on Thursday on the Warsaw bourse debut, and traded at 25 zlotys ($7) per share, against the initial offering price of 24 zlotys, according to the Reuters system data.

The bank, controlled by Poland’s fourth richest man Leszek Czarnecki sold shares worth 254 million zlotys earlier this month, after its owner was forced to scale back the offer in response to weak demand. ($1 = 3.7588 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

