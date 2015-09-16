Polish billionaire plans to sell debt collector to raise cash for BPH-report

WARSAW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is planning to sell debt collecting company GetBack to help raise cash to buy Bank BPH from General Electric (GE), the Puls Biznesu daily said on Wednesday.

GetBack is owned by a unit of Idea Bank, a lender controlled by Czarnecki. Idea Bank said on Tuesday its unit planned to sell GetBack, but did not provide details.

Puls Biznesu, citing unidentified sources, said selling GetBack, which earned 55 million zlotys ($15 million) in the first half of this year, would help Czarnecki raise funds to buy BPH.

The businessman is competing with state-run insurer PZU to buy GE’s Polish unit, sources familiar with the matter said in August.