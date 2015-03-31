Demand in Polish Idea Bank IPO weak, price low-sources

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Demand in an initial public offering of shares in Polish lender Idea Bank is weak and offers are hovering around the lower end of the price range of 24-32 zlotys ($6-8) per share, market sources said on Tuesday.

“There is a problem with closing the book. It’s not a big hit. Offers are hovering around the price minimum,” one person said under condition of anonymity.

“The demand is smaller than the initial offer, but I think that at this stage the management will not pull out and they will try to conduct a smaller offer,” another person said.

The final price and the final amount of shares offered is to be published later on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.8011 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)