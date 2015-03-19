Polish lender Idea says to float 31 pct of shares

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Small Polish lender Idea Bank said on Thursday in its prospectus that it plans to sell new and old shares that amount to a combined 30.7 percent of the company’s increased capital.

Idea Bank, controlled by billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, said it would sell up to 20 million new shares and up to 7 million existing shares.

The bank said that proceeds from the new share sale alone will amount to 1 billion zlotys ($259.01 million). However, two market sources who spoke to Reuters said raising that amount is unrealistic in present market conditions.

The maximum price is to be published later on Thursday. The final price, as well as the number of shares offered, will be set on March 31, while the Warsaw bourse debut is planned for April 16.

Proceeds from the sale of the new shares will be spent on credit growth, as well as financing factoring and leasing operations, the bank said.

Czarnecki controls 86 procent of Idea Bank, whose net profit rose last year to 241 million zlotys, in large part because of one-offs and revenue from non-core operations such as insurance. ($1 = 3.8609 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)