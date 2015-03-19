UPDATE 2-Poland's Idea Bank sees IPO valuation of up to $725 mln

* IPO price range for Poland’s Idea Bank 24-32 zlotys/shr

* Values company at 2.1-2.8 billion zlotys

* Debut on the Warsaw bourse planned for April 16 (Adds information about pricing)

By Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s Idea Bank expects to achieve a market value of up to 2.8 billion zlotys ($725 million) in its initial public offering (IPO) next month, it said on Thursday.

The small lender controlled by Poland’s third-richest man, Leszek Czarnecki, said it would sell up to 20 million new shares and up to 7 million currently held by its main shareholder.

That equates to a combined 30.7 percent of its increased capital, and could see the bank raise as much as 648 million zlotys to help expand lending to small businesses.

Getin Holding, Czarnecki’s investment vehicle, said the maximum price for the IPO was set at 32 zlotys a share.

Market sources said the minimum price was 24 zlotys a share, which would yield proceeds from the sale of new shares of 480 million zlotys and give a market capitalisation of 2.1 billion.

Idea Bank declined to comment on the lower price level.

Proceeds for the bank would be spent on credit growth, as well as financing factoring and leasing operations, it said.

The money will secure the bank’s development for the next three years, Idea’s chief financial officer Malgorzata Szturmowicz told a news conference.

Idea’s current book value stands at 1.5 billion zlotys, said Michal Kowalczewski, chief executive at the Mercurius brokerage handling the transaction.

The average price to book value ratio for Polish banks amounts to 1.6 times. Using the same multiple would give Idea a theoretical market capitalisation of 2.4 billion zlotys.

The final price for the IPO, as well as the number of shares offered, will be set on March 31, while the Warsaw bourse debut is planned for April 16.

The bank’s unconsolidated net profit rose in 2014 to 121 million zlotys, from 73 million the year before.

Czarnecki controls 86 percent of Idea Bank, whose consolidated net profit rose last year to 241 million zlotys, in large part because of one-off items and revenue from non-core operations.