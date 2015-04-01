Poland's Idea Bank scales back IPO: shareholder

WARSAW, April 1 (Reuters) - Getin Holding, the main shareholder in Poland’s Idea Bank IPO-IDEB.WA, said on Wednesday it decided not to sell existing shares in the bank’s initial public offering and that it would buy new shares.

Getin did not say how many new shares it would buy.

Earlier market sources said the bank may be forced to scale back the offer because of weak market interest and that the issuing price may be close to the lower end of the price range of 24-32 zlotys.

Idea Bank planned to sell up to 20 million new shares, while Getin wanted to sell up to 7 million existing shares. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)