FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Czarnecki to buy more than 5 pct of Idea Bank new shares
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 2, 2015 / 4:07 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's Czarnecki to buy more than 5 pct of Idea Bank new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - The main shareholder in Polish lender Idea Bank IPO-IDEB.WA, Leszek Czarnecki, plans to buy more than 5 percent of new shares to be issued by the bank in an initial public offering, the bank said on Thursday.

Czarnecki, one of Poland’s richest people, will buy the new shares directly and via his Getin Holding, which is the main shareholder in Idea Bank. The lender has said it will sell up to 20 million new shares.

Idea Bank set the price it its planned IPO at 24 zlotys ($6) or the bottom of the prices range previously sought by the bank.

The plan had initially been to sell existing shares in Idea Bank in the IPO, as well as issuing new shares. But the sale of existing shares was dropped because of weak market interest in the offer, market sources said.

$1 = 3.7438 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.