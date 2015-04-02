Poland's Czarnecki to buy more than 5 pct of Idea Bank new shares

WARSAW, April 2 (Reuters) - The main shareholder in Polish lender Idea Bank IPO-IDEB.WA, Leszek Czarnecki, plans to buy more than 5 percent of new shares to be issued by the bank in an initial public offering, the bank said on Thursday.

Czarnecki, one of Poland’s richest people, will buy the new shares directly and via his Getin Holding, which is the main shareholder in Idea Bank. The lender has said it will sell up to 20 million new shares.

Idea Bank set the price it its planned IPO at 24 zlotys ($6) or the bottom of the prices range previously sought by the bank.

The plan had initially been to sell existing shares in Idea Bank in the IPO, as well as issuing new shares. But the sale of existing shares was dropped because of weak market interest in the offer, market sources said.