Poland's Idea Bank sets IPO price at 24.0 zloys/shr

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Polish lender Idea Bank said on Tuesday it set its initial public offering price at 24.0 zlotys ($6) per share, valuing the offer at 480 million zlotys.

The price was at the bottom of the 24-32 zlotys range previously sought by the bank, reflecting what market sources described as weak demand for the IPO.

The lender, controlled by Poland’s third richest man Leszek Czarnecki, said it would offer 20 million new shares. ($1 = 3.7702 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)