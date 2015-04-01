FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Idea Bank sets IPO price at 24.0 zloys/shr
April 1, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's Idea Bank sets IPO price at 24.0 zloys/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 31 (Reuters) - Polish lender Idea Bank said on Tuesday it set its initial public offering price at 24.0 zlotys ($6) per share, valuing the offer at 480 million zlotys.

The price was at the bottom of the 24-32 zlotys range previously sought by the bank, reflecting what market sources described as weak demand for the IPO.

The lender, controlled by Poland’s third richest man Leszek Czarnecki, said it would offer 20 million new shares. ($1 = 3.7702 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

