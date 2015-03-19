FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Idea Bank sets IPO maximum price at 32 zlotys/shr
March 19, 2015

Poland's Idea Bank sets IPO maximum price at 32 zlotys/shr

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - Small Polish lender Idea Bank set its Initial Public Offering (IPO) maximum price at 32 zlotys per share on Thursday, valuing the whole company at 2.8 billion zlotys ($722.94 million), Idea Bank’s main shareholder Getin Holding said in a statement.

Idea Bank, which is controlled via Getin Holding by Poland’s third-richest man Leszek Czarnecki, is offering both old and new shares which would amount to 30.7 percent of the bank’s capital after the share issue.

The bank is to debut on the Warsaw bourse on April 16. ($1 = 3.8731 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

