IMF says Poland wants new two-year credit line
December 19, 2014 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

IMF says Poland wants new two-year credit line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Friday said Poland has requested a new two-year flexible credit line, which would replace a $33.8 billion line that expires in January.

The new arrangement, which acts as a credit backstop without strict conditions and targets well-run emerging economies, would be of a smaller amount than the previous line of credit, IMF Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement.

“I share the authorities’ view that a new (flexible credit line) arrangement with reduced access would continue to provide adequate insurance against adverse external risks, while supporting the authorities’ sound economic strategy,” Lipton said. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov)

