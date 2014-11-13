UPDATE 1-Poland deflation now deepest in 32 years

(Adds background, analyst comments)

By Wiktor Szary

WARSAW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The fall in Polish consumer prices accelerated to a faster-than-expected 0.6 percent in October, the deepest year-on-year deflation since 1982, putting renewed pressure on central bank rate-setters to cut interest rates next month.

“This is definitely an argument for the Monetary Policy Council to resume lowering of the rates,” Michal Burek, a Raiffeisen Polbank analyst said after the statistics office released the latest inflation data.

At its last meeting earlier this month, the council kept the interest rates unchanged at an all-time low of 2.0 percent, surprising markets which expected a cut.

Several people on the 10-member council signalled that only a deterioration of the outlook for economic growth could prompt more monetary easing.

There appears to be no immediate prospect of that, with latest data showing signs the economy is strengthening.

However, deepening deflation could curb the economic revival because it acts as an incentive to consumers to defer purchases until later, when prices will be even lower. The October inflation figure marked four consecutive months of negative year-on-year readings.

The council will meet again on rates on Dec. 2-3.

Poland’s central bankers are divided on the issue of further monetary easing, with some of them saying the current interest rate levels are low enough , and some pointing out there is still room for further cuts.

Markets are looking to fresh data for clues about how the central bank will respond. A flash estimate of gross domestic product for the third quarter will be released on Friday and data on industrial production is due next week. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe/Jeremy Gaunt)