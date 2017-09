WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.5 lender in terms of assets, ING Bank Slaski, said on Tuesday it plans to pay out dividend at 520.4 million zlotys ($141.8 million) or 4 zlotys per share, which amounts to 50 percent of its 2014 consolidated net profit.

A year earlier the unit of Dutch group ING Groep paid out a dividend of 572 million zlotys from a net profit of 962 million. ($1 = 3.6695 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)