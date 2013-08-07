FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ING's Polish unit beats forecast with 29 pct Q2 earnings jump
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

ING's Polish unit beats forecast with 29 pct Q2 earnings jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s ING Bank Slaski , a subsidiary of the Dutch ING Groep, beat expectations with a 29-percent rise in second-quarter net profit, the latest set of good results in the local banking sector and pointing to an economic recovery.

“ING results beat forecasts thanks to a rise in revenue and interest income,” said Marcin Materna, a banking analyst at Bank Millennium SA. “One can see a certain revival in the whole sector.”

ING Bank Slaski’s net profit rose to 217 million zlotys ($69 million), compared with the 168 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

The lender joined local rivals Bank Millennium, BZ WBK and BRE Bank, which also reported better than expected earnings, coinciding with signs of an economic revival after Poland nearly fell into recession at the start of 2013.

Central bank data published at the end of July showed Polish banks achieved a 7 percent rise in aggregate net profit in the second quarter, despite interest rate cuts which squeezed their margins.

$1 = 3.1615 Polish zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter

