IPF sees 2013 revenue growth despite Polish downturn -CEO

Marcin Goclowski

WARSAW, March 26 (Reuters) - Emerging markets lender International Personal Finance expects revenue to grow at least 10 percent this year, despite a slowing economy in Poland, as it adds new products and moves into Lithuania and Bulgaria.

Poland is IPF’s most important market, generating around 40 percent of revenue, and IPF plans a second listing in Warsaw in addition to London.

The company’s strategy of providing small-ticket loans allows it to react swiftly to market conditions, Chief Executive Gerard Ryan said in an interview on Tuesday. Operating under the Provident brand, the company headquartered in Leeds, northern England has 2.4 million borrowers across Eastern Europe and Mexico.

Economists warn that a slowdown in Eastern Europe’s largest economy bodes ill for personal incomes, raising questions about borrowers’ ability to pay off loans.

“Poland is slowing down, but most states from Europe would happily trade places for the position that Poland is in at the moment, as Poland has done extraordinarily well through this crisis,” Ryan said.

“The relative slowdown in Poland doesn’t necessarily worry us much as our business is very resilient.”

IPF has said it will invest 4 million to 5 million pounds this year to expand into Lithuania and Bulgaria.

For 2013, “We’re expecting top line growth in double digits, so 10 percent or more,” he said, adding he was comfortable with analysts’ predictions for pretax profit of about 113 million pounds.

In 2012 IPF’s revenues reached 652 million pounds ($990 million), while profit before taxation and exceptional items declined by 5 percent to 95 million pounds.

IPF wants to continue raising its dividend every year, Ryan said. The lender paid a dividend of 7.7 pence per share from 2012 profit, an increase of 9 percent over 2011.

“We continually increase the dividend year on year,” he said. “My expectation is that will continue.”

He also did not exclude the potential for a share buyback.

“Our first preference is to reinvest any free capital. The other alternatives are buyback, special dividend or enhanced dividend.”

IPF shares were down 0.7 percent at 452.9 pence at 1208 GMT on Tuesday, after having gained around 21 percent so far this year and more than tripling from 145 pence in mid-January 2012.